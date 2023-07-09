Six dead in private jet crash outside Los Angeles

The privately-owned plane crashed 300 feet from the runway at the small airport, after attempting an instrument landing as a marine layer weather phenomenon settled on the area, Simpson said.

The conditions appeared to have met minimum standards for a landing at the airport, he said.

Just days earlier, on Jul 4, a small aircraft with four occupants crashed near the same airport, killing the adult pilot and injuring three juveniles, authorities said.

In Saturday's incident, fire engulfed all but the tail of the aircraft after it crashed, Simpson said.

Aerial video from local media showed burnt rubble in the shape of a small aircraft in a blackened part of a field across the road from the airfield.

Radar data from flight tracking website FlightAware shows just one business jet traveling from Las Vegas to French Valley at the time. That plane circled once near the field before descending.