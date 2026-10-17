October 18, 2026

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US-Bangla flight inaugurates boarding bridge linking airport terminal directly to aircraft

The facility is part of a Tk 18.68 billion upgrade that includes extending the runway over the sea

US-Bangla flight inaugurates boarding bridge linking airport terminal directly to aircraft

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 18 Oct 2026, 12:17 AM

Updated : 18 Oct 2026, 12:17 AM

A US-Bangla Airlines Boeing 737-800 has become the first aircraft to use the new boarding bridge at Cox’s Bazar Airport’s terminal.

Airport authorities inaugurated the facility on Saturday as the airline’s flight BS-145 arrived.

A statement by the carrier said the boarding bridge allows passengers to move directly between the terminal building and aircraft, making boarding and disembarkation more convenient.

The new terminal began handling all domestic flight operations on Sept 28.

Modernisation work at Cox’s Bazar Airport has been under way for several years, with the aim of developing the country’s main tourist destination into an international aviation hub and supporting tourism growth.

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A major component of the project is a 1,700ft extension of the runway over the sea.

The extension will increase its length from 9,000ft to 10,700ft, exceeding the runway length at Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.

The Tk 18.68 billion modernisation project began on Aug 29, 2021. Alongside the new terminal, it includes the development of modern aviation infrastructure.

Once the runway extension over the sea becomes fully operational, the airport is expected to accommodate aircraft including the Boeing 777-300ER, Dash 8 Q400 and other wide-body planes.

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