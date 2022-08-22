Fauci to step down as NIAID head, Biden's chief medical adviser

Fauci, 81, has been the NIAID director since 1984, and in 2020 became the face of the US government's efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

"While I am moving on from my current positions, I am not retiring," Fauci said on Monday. "After more than 50 years of government service, I plan to pursue the next phase of my career while I still have so much energy and passion for my field."

Fauci has served under seven US Presidents, beginning with Ronald Reagan, on newly emerging and re-emerging infectious disease threats including HIV/AIDS, Ebola and Zika.