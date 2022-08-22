    বাংলা

    Fauci to step down as NIAID head, Biden's chief medical adviser

    He has been the NIAID director since 1984, and in 2020 became the face of the US government's efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic

    Reuters
    Published : 22 August 2022, 03:25 PM
    Updated : 22 August 2022, 03:25 PM

    Dr Anthony Fauci, the longtime director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and the chief medical adviser to US President Joe Biden, will step down in December after more than 50 years of government service.

    Fauci, 81, has been the NIAID director since 1984, and in 2020 became the face of the US government's efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

    "While I am moving on from my current positions, I am not retiring," Fauci said on Monday. "After more than 50 years of government service, I plan to pursue the next phase of my career while I still have so much energy and passion for my field."

    Fauci has served under seven US Presidents, beginning with Ronald Reagan, on newly emerging and re-emerging infectious disease threats including HIV/AIDS, Ebola and Zika.

    Last month, the infectious disease expert told Reuters that he planned to retire by the end of Biden's first term, but it could come much earlier than that.

    "As he leaves his position in the US Government, I know the American people and the entire world will continue to benefit from Dr Fauci's expertise in whatever he does next," Biden said in a statement.

    "The United States of America is stronger, more resilient, and healthier because of him."

    Fauci will also step down as chief of the NIAID Laboratory of Immunoregulation.

