Trump, DeSantis allies drive a 2024 election spending spree

Two groups allied with former President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis have pumped more than $30 million into the 2024 Republican presidential race, more than five times the spending by all outside groups at the same point in the 2020 campaign, according to a Reuters analysis, in a sign of the intense competition between the two frontrunners.

The group backing Trump, known as MAGA Inc, has spent more than $23 million this year, almost entirely on ads attacking DeSantis, the Reuters analysis of preliminary financial disclosures to the Federal Election Commission found.

Never Back Down, the outside group supporting DeSantis, reported spending more than $7 million but that does not include all of its spending from before the official launch of his campaign in May. Figures compiled by ad tracking firm AdImpact point to Never Back Down has spent more than $15 million.