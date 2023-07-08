At least eight dead after apartment building crumbles in Brazil

An apartment building collapsed in northeastern Brazil on Friday, leaving at least eightpeople dead and five missing, according to officials, as rescue workers scoured the rubble in a frantic search for survivors.

Two young children, including an 8-year-old and a 5-year-old, were listed among the victims.

But four others were pulled out alive, according to civil defense officials, as of 9:30 pm (0030 GMT) on Friday night.