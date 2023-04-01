Eight dead crossing river in attempt to enter US from Canada

But Akwesasne police said the agreement that closed all unofficial border entries, including Roxham Road in Quebec, should not have factored here because the families were seeking to go to the US, not to Canada.

"Right now what I can tell you is this has nothing to do with that closure," O'Brien said.

Last year an Indian family of four froze to death in Canada's province of Manitoba as they were trying to cross into the US

The Akwesasne reserve straddles both sides of the St Lawrence River, with land in Ontario and Quebec on the Canadian side, and New York. To fight smuggling of people and goods, local police monitor the river full-time with funds from Quebec.

"We're reeling from this tragedy," Akwesasne Chief Abram Benedict told reporters. "It does bring to light the challenges of immigration for Canada and the United States."

More people have been using Akwesasne territory to try to enter the US in secret, with 80 interceptions recorded since the beginning of the year, and the majority have been Indians or Romanians, said Dulude.

On Wednesday night, when the families likely sought to cross the river, the weather was poor.

"It was very windy," O'Brien said, and it was raining and sleeting. "It was not a good time to be out in the water."

Trudeau called the deaths "heartbreaking."

"We need to understand properly what happened, how this happened and do whatever we can to ensure that we're minimising the chances of it happening again," he told reporters in Moncton, New Brunswick.