Seven shot dead in shooting in Half Moon Bay, California

Seven people were killed in a mass shooting at two locations in the coastal northern California city of Half Moon Bay on Monday, CBS News reported.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office on Twitter reported a shooting incident with multiple victims and said a suspect was in custody.

Half Moon Bay is about 30 miles (50 km) south of San Francisco.

Investigators had peacefully taken a 67-year-old man into custody about two hours after the incident, as a deputy spotted the suspect's car in a parking lot of a San Mateo County Sheriff's Department substation, the San Francisco Chronicle reported, citing a sheriff's department statement.