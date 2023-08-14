Ecuador candidates talk tough on crime after assassination

Luisa Gonzalez, who has led polling with about 30% of the vote, pledged a return to policies implemented by her mentor, former President Rafael Correa, who left office in 2017 and was later convicted of corruption.

"We'll return security on the streets, so they don't kill us, with a firm hand against crime," Gonzalez said. "We are going to retake control of this country."

Law and order candidate Jan Topic said he would redirect $1.2 billion in earnings from police fines to a "zero tolerance" plan for security.

"We'll retake control of the 36 prisons and the northern and southern borders so that drug trafficking and illegal arms never come to our streets, equip and train our forces of order and integrate all the sources of intelligence," Topic said.

Pro-market candidate Otto Sonnenholzner also promised a tough response on crime.

"We'll back public forces, when a criminal raises a firearm against a citizen they will know they will get the bullet that they deserve," Sonnenholzner said.

Indigenous candidate Yaku Perez, who said he is the only candidate with an advanced law degree, promised social improvements and better criminology data to inform policy.

"We're going to give conclusive answers to common crime and to organized crime," Perez said.