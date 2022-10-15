Haiti gang blockade is causing catastrophic hunger, UN officials say

Haitians are experiencing catastrophic hunger because of gangsters blockading a major fuel terminal, UN officials said on Friday, with more than 4 million facing acute food insecurity.

A coalition of gangs has prevented the distribution of diesel and gasoline for over a month to protest a plan to cut fuel subsidies. Most transport is halted, with looting and gang shootouts becoming increasingly common.

"We have for the first time a famine present in Haiti," Ulrika Richardson, Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for the UN system in Haiti, said in a telephone interview.

"The gang violence has cut off the capital from the food-producing south, and that means that we have now an increase in food insecurity."

A UN spokesperson later clarified that Richardson should have described the situation as catastrophic hunger rather than famine.