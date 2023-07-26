US President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden is set to plead guilty on Wednesday to two misdemeanour charges of wilfully failing to pay income taxes, part of a deal that allows him to avert conviction on a gun-related charge.

The younger Biden did not pay taxes on more than $1.5 million in income in 2017 and 2018 despite owing more than $100,000, prosecutors allege.

He is also charged in a separate case with unlawfully owning a firearm while addicted to and using a controlled substance, a felony. Under an agreement with federal prosecutors in Delaware, the younger Biden has entered into a pretrial diversion agreement for that charge, an alternative to prosecution that allows defendants to avoid a conviction or prison time.