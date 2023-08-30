Stolen at birth: Chilean kidnapped during dictatorship meets mother after 42 years

A 42-year-old lawyer who was stolen at birth during the rule of Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet and raised in the United States has travelled thousands of miles to South America to meet his biological mother for the first time.

"She didn't know about me because they took me at birth and told her I was dead," Jimmy Lippert Thyden said in a TikTok video while on the plane to meet his mother for the first time. "When she asked for my body, they told her they had disposed of it."

"So we've never held each other, we've never hugged."

Walking down a street in mother's hometown of Valdivia some 740km (460 miles) south of the Chilean capital, with a bouquet of flowers in hand, Lippert Thyden tearfully hugged Maria Angelica Gonzalez, his biological mother, and told her he loved her.