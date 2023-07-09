    বাংলা

    IAEA chief says 'absolutely logical' Japan's Fukushima water release draws interest

    Grossi said that a review by the IAEA found it was ‘in conformity with international safety standards’ if executed according to plan

    Reuters
    Published : 9 July 2023, 06:55 AM
    Updated : 9 July 2023, 06:55 AM

    It is "absolutely logical" that Japan's plan to release treated radioactive water from its Fukushima nuclear plant is attracting great interest in the region, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, said on Sunday.

    Grossi also said he understands concerns remain over the plan but added that a review by the IAEA released last week found it was "in conformity with international safety standards" if executed according to plan.

    Grossi met with South Korea's opposition Democratic Party members on Sunday who expressed strong public concerns over Japan's plan and criticised the IAEA's findings.

    "The issue at hand today has attracted a lot of interest, and this is absolutely logical because the actions and the way in which Japan will be addressing this ... have important implications," Grossi said in the meeting.

    A Democratic Party member who chairs a special committee on the issue said the IAEA's findings had "shortcomings", and the widespread public concerns over safety in the country were "legitimate and reasonable".

    "We deeply regret that the IAEA concluded Japan's plan to discharge contaminated water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant meets international standards," Wi Seong-gon, the committee chairman, told Grossi.

    Grossi was met with angry protests by civic groups as he arrived in South Korea on Friday from Japan and drew street rallies on Saturday criticising the plan.

    South Korea's government said on Friday it respected the IAEA's report and that its own analysis had found the release will not have "any meaningful impact" on its waters.

    Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin on Wednesday criticised the move towards discharging the water and threatened action if the plan should move ahead.

    North Korea also criticised IAEA's backing of Japan's plan, calling it "unjust" and a demonstration of double standards, citing the UN nuclear watchdog's work to curb Pyongyang's nuclear programme.

    North Korea has faced UN Security Council sanctions for its six underground nuclear tests.

    RELATED STORIES
    Ventilation stacks and cranes at the disabled Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant are seen from a beach in Namie, about 7 km away from the power plant, in Fukushima Prefecture, Japan, February 28, 2023.
    IAEA gives Japan stamp of approval for Fukushima water release
    IAEA said Japan's plans were consistent with global safety standards and that they would have a "negligible radiological impact to people and the environment"
    Ventilation stacks and cranes at the disabled Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant are seen from a beach in Namie, about 7 km away from the power plant, in Fukushima Prefecture, Japan, February 28, 2023.
    Japan to get UN verdict for Fukushima water release
    IAEA chief Rafael Grossi begins a four-day visit to Japan on Tuesday, when he will meet with PM Kishida and deliver the results of its two-year safety review
    Japan's Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki meets with his South Korean counterpart Choo Kyungho at a meeting in Tokyo, Japan Jul 29, 2023, in this handout photo released by Ministry of Finance Japan.
    Japan, S Korea revive currency swaps
    The deal is a symbolic but significant step as the countries' leaders seek to improve long-strained ties amid increasing geopolitical risks
    People watch a TV broadcasting a news report on North Korea firing what it called a space satellite toward the south, in Seoul, South Korea, May 31, 2023. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
    N Korea satellite plunges in sea in 'rushed' failure
    The flight is the nuclear-armed state's sixth satellite launch attempt, and the first since 2016

    Opinion

    Is Germany the new defining military power in Europe?
    Peter Apps
    Is oil market’s glass half full or half empty?
    John Kemp
    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan