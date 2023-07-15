Death toll climbs in Asia as severe monsoon triggers floods, landslides

The World Meteorological Organization's director of hydrology, water and cryosphere said developed countries such as Japan were "extremely alert, and they're also very well prepared when it comes to flood management measures".

"But many low-income countries have no warnings in place, hardly any flood defence structures and no integrated flood management," Stefan Uhlenbrook added in his statement on Thursday.

Temperatures are expected to soar across large parts of the world after the El Nino weather pattern emerged in the tropical Pacific for the first time in seven years, the World Meteorological Organization said.

The phenomenon occurs on average every two to seven years and can last nine to 12 months, according to the WMO.

It is typically associated with increased rainfall in parts of southern South America, the southern United States, the Horn of Africa and Central Asia.

In the past, it has caused severe droughts in Australia, Indonesia, parts of southern Asia, Central America and northern South America.

