Virtual reality brings Holocaust history to future generations

"You see the shoes of the people, you see ... all of their stuff," said David Bitton, a 16-year-old Jewish seminary student after watching the film in Jerusalem. "When you watch it it’s like a nightmare that you don’t want to be in.”

A report by the World Zionist Organization ahead of Friday's International Holocaust Remembrance Day describes a rise in global anti-Semitism after the COVID-19 pandemic created a "new reality" as activity diverted to social networks.

Indeed, nearly a quarter of Dutch people born after 1980 believe the Holocaust was a myth or that the number of its victims was greatly exaggerated, a survey published this week by an organisation working to secure material compensation for survivors showed.

The three film-makers behind the project hope that technologies like VR will have a positive impact. They are offering the experience to groups who can book a screening and individual users can watch the film at a mall in Jerusalem.

"The fact that ... young people are into this technology, it helps us capture their attention and then when they put these headsets on, that’s it," said co-creator Miriam Cohen.

Viewers get a guided tour of Jewish life in Poland before the Holocaust, visit the Nazi extermination camp and then a tour of Israel while hearing survivor stories.

For Menachem Haberman, 95, who was sent to Auschwitz in 1944 on a cattle train, the immersive experience was overwhelming. He cried as he removed the VR goggles.