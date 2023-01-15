    বাংলা

    Catholic priest burned to death, another shot in north Nigeria

    Gunmen have previously targeted priests in the largely Muslim north

    Reuters
    Published : 15 Jan 2023, 02:37 PM
    Updated : 15 Jan 2023, 02:37 PM

    Gunmen burned a Catholic priest to death and shot and injured his colleague in northwest Nigeria on Sunday, police said, the latest violence raising concerns about security ahead of an election next month.

    Nigerians will vote for a new president on Feb 25 but kidnappings for ransom and killings by armed gangs in the north have lead to fears that polls may not be held in some areas.

    The motive for the latest attack was not immediately clear but gunmen have previously targeted priests in the largely Muslim north.

    Wasiu Abiodun, police spokesperson for Niger state, said in a statement that armed men torched the residence of Father Isaac Achi, of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, in Paikoro local government area, after failing to gain entry around 3:00 am.

    Father Achi was burned to death while another priest identified as Father Collins, who was at the house, was shot and injured as he tried to escape.

    He is recovering at a local hospital, Adiodun said.

    "This is a sad moment. For a priest to be killed in such a manner means that we are not all safe. These terrorists have lost it, and drastic action is needed to end this ongoing carnage," said Niger state governor Sani Bello.

    RELATED STORIES
    Riot police officers keep watch outside the Tredgold Building Magistrate court in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, August 19, 2019.
    Zimbabwe police arrest 25 opposition activists
    The arrests come after a wave of politically motivated violence against opposition supporters in rural Zimbabwe
    Demonstrators attend a protest against Tunisian President Kais Saied, on the anniversary of the 2011 uprising, in Tunis, Tunisia Jan 14, 2023.
    Thousands of Tunisians rally against president
    They demonstrate against President Saied's seizure of near total power in central Tunis on the anniversary of a key date in the 2011 revolution that brought democracy
    A view of a cracked ground near the Sidi El Barrak dam with depleted levels of water, in Nafza, west of the capital Tunis, Tunisia, Jan 7, 2023.
    Tunisian droughts threaten food security
    Three years of drought have dried up Tunisian reservoirs, threatening harvests that are critical to the North African country's battered economy
    FILE PHOTO: Field Marshal of the Ethiopian National Defence Force and Chief of General Staff of Ethiopia Birhanu Jula, and Tadesse Werede Tesfay, the Commander-in-Chief of the Tigray forces, sign the implementation of the cessation of hostilities agreement between the Ethiopian government and Tigrayan forces, laying out the roadmap for implementation of a peace deal, in Nairobi, Kenya November 12, 2022. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya/File Photo
    Tigray forces start handing over heavy weapons
    The demobilisation of Tigray forces is seen as central to the Nov 2 ceasefire agreement, alongside the restoration of services

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher