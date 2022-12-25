    বাংলা

    Tanker explosion kills 8 in Johannesburg

    The blast destroyed two houses and several cars, and injured bystanders

    Published : 25 Dec 2022, 06:46 AM
    A gas tanker apparently stuck under a bridge exploded in Johannesburg on Saturday, killing eight people, injuring scores more and damaging nearby buildings, emergency services said.

    The blast broke the roof of the emergency department at the Tambo Memorial hospital, destroyed two houses and several cars, and injured bystanders.

    The vehicle caught fire while under a low bridge, but emergency services spokesperson William Ntladi said investigations were ongoing.

