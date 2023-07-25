At least 15 migrants drown off coast of Senegal capital Dakar

Babacar Diallo, an Ouakam fisherman who went down to the beach at dawn to prepare boats for the day's catch, said he saw people trying to help with rescue efforts.

"There were at least 12 dead bodies on the shore. Two people came out alive," Diallo said. Bodies were also being brought ashore hours later.

"They are still retrieving bodies, but the water is not clear. We indicated to them where they could find them. We live here, and in case of danger, we can tell them where to find the bodies. There are probably still more bodies," Diallo added.

Alerted by local fishermen and the national navy, a contingent of firefighters and divers were still searching for bodies in the area on Monday afternoon.

Senegal has seen a surge in migrant boats attempting the Atlantic migration route to Spain's Canary Islands. Although one of the deadliest routes, numerous accidents have failed to dissuade those seeking to make the journey.