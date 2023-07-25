    বাংলা

    At least 15 migrants drown off coast of Senegal capital Dakar

    Senegal has seen a surge in migrant boats attempting the Atlantic migration route to Spain's Canary Islands

    Reuters
    Published : 25 July 2023, 06:02 AM
    Updated : 25 July 2023, 06:02 AM

     At least 15 people drowned when a boat carrying migrants capsized off the coast of Senegal's capital Dakar on Monday, Senegal's President Macky Sall said on Monday.

    The incident occurred offshore from one of the country's popular beaches in the Ouakam area in the early hours of Monday.

    "I express my deep sorrow following the death of around fifteen Senegalese people following the sinking of a pirogue (boat) off the coast of Dakar. My heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims," Sall said on his Twitter account.

    Babacar Diallo, an Ouakam fisherman who went down to the beach at dawn to prepare boats for the day's catch, said he saw people trying to help with rescue efforts.

    "There were at least 12 dead bodies on the shore. Two people came out alive," Diallo said. Bodies were also being brought ashore hours later.

    "They are still retrieving bodies, but the water is not clear. We indicated to them where they could find them. We live here, and in case of danger, we can tell them where to find the bodies. There are probably still more bodies," Diallo added.

    Alerted by local fishermen and the national navy, a contingent of firefighters and divers were still searching for bodies in the area on Monday afternoon.

    Senegal has seen a surge in migrant boats attempting the Atlantic migration route to Spain's Canary Islands. Although one of the deadliest routes, numerous accidents have failed to dissuade those seeking to make the journey.

    Senegal's navy said on July 13 that it had intercepted a boat with around 70 migrants risking the perilous journey, the third reported crossing this month as attempted crossings from West Africa pick up in the warmer summer months.

    RELATED STORIES
    An aerial view of the black smoke and flames at a market in Omdurman, Khartoum North, Sudan, May 17, 2023 in this screengrab obtained from a handout video. VIDEO OBTAINED BY REUTERS/Handout via REUTERS
    Sudan war enters 100th day
    The fighting broke out on Apr 15 as the army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces vied for power. Some 1,136 people have been killed
    Migrants claiming to be from Darfur, Sudan cross the English Channel in an inflatable boat near Dover, Britain, Aug 4, 2021.
    6 migrants die after boat sinks off Morocco
    Forty-eight others have survived as authorities launched search operations
    A Sudanese national flag is attached to a machine gun of Paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) soldiers as they wait for the arrival of Lieutenant General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, deputy head of the military council and head of RSF, before a meeting in Aprag village 60, kilometres away from Khartoum, Sudan, Jun 22, 2019. REUTERS
    87 buried in mass grave in Sudan's West Darfur: UN
    The UN human rights office says it has credible information that the Rapid Support Forces are responsible for the crime
    FILE PHOTO: A Sudanese men who fled the conflict in Sudan's Darfur region, and was previously internally displaced in Sudan, walks past makeshift shelters near the border between Sudan and Chad, while taking refuge in Borota, Chad, May 13, 2023. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra/File Photo
    Over 3m displaced by Sudan conflict
    More than 2.4m people have been displaced internally and more than 730,000 have crossed into neighbouring countries

    Opinion

    Chile's leftist leader Boric grapples with thorny tax reform
    Natalia A Ramos Miranda
    India's coal mining bet stumbles as banks weigh rising risks
    Roli Srivastava
    Apollo-11: a shining moment in history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Germany’s China policy makes life easier for its companies
    Yawen Chen