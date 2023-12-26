At least 113 killed in attacks in central Nigeria: local official

The death toll in weekend attacks in the central Nigerian state of Plateau has risen to 113, a local official said on Monday, in a region where clashes between herders and farmers are common.

It is the worst outbreak of violence in Plateau since May, when more than 100 people were killed in farmer-herder attacks.

AFP News Agency had cited the Nigerian army on Sunday as saying 16 people were killed in the latest attacks.

The acting chairman of Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State, Monday Kassah, said 113 people had been killed in the attacks on Saturday and Sunday.