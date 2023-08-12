Niger coup supporters rally as regional force mulls intervention

The military coup was triggered by internal politics but has repercussions far beyond Niger's borders, raising the spectre of deepening conflict in a strategically important region. Uranium-rich Niger, one of the world's poorest countries, has been an ally for the West in the fight against Islamist militants in the Sahel region.

US, French, German and Italian troops are stationed in Niger to repel local affiliates of al Qaeda and Islamic State that have killed thousands and displaced millions across the Sahel.

STANDBY FORCE

Regional army chiefs were expected to meet in the coming days. It was not yet clear how long the ECOWAS standby force would take to assemble, how big it would be and if it would actually invade. The organisation stressed that all options were on the table and it still hoped for a peaceful resolution.

Security analysts said the force could take weeks to set up, potentially leaving room for negotiations.

Ivory Coast is the only country so far to specify how many troops it would send, promising a battalion of 850 on Thursday.

Benin and Sierra Leone said on Friday they would contribute troops but did not say how many. Senegal said last week it would contribute troops if there were an intervention.

Most other countries in the 15-nation ECOWAS have so far either declined to comment or not yet taken a decision.

At Friday's rally, protester Ali Hassane vowed to defend his country. If the ECOWAS force invades, "it's us civilians who are going to fight," he said.

Russia's foreign ministry said it supported ECOWAS efforts to mediate but warned against any military intervention in Niger, saying it could destabilise the country and region.