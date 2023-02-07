Burkina Faso assailants kill at least 15 Nigerian pilgrims travelling to Senegal

At least 15 Nigerian Muslim pilgrims on their way to Senegal were killed when gunmen in Burkina Faso attacked the buses transporting them, Nigeria's presidency said on Monday.

"President Muhammadu Buhari has received the tragic news of the murder," the State House said in a statement without providing a number of casualties or further details on the attack.

A Nigerian presidency spokesperson said via a WhatsApp message that the death toll stood at 15 "so far".