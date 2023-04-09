Attack kills around 20 in eastern Congo; Islamic State claims responsibility

Islamic State on Saturday claimed responsibility for an attack on a village in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo that authorities said killed around 20 people.

Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement on its Telegram channel.

The attack, which took place on Friday in Musandaba, a village on the outskirts of Beni, is part of a wave of violence against civilians that the army and local authorities blame on the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a Ugandan group based in eastern Congo that has pledged allegiance to Islamic State.