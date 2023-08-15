Sakawa Boys: Meet Ghana's online romance scammers

GRINDING POVERTY

Starflex and Suleiman grew up in New Town, an impoverished area of Greater Accra. Both said economic hardship forced them to fend for themselves as teenagers and turn to scamming.

When his father became sick following a stroke, and his mother, a petty trader, could no longer put food on the table, Suleiman said Starflex introduced him to the criminal trade.

"To come to school was hard ... there was no money for breakfast or lunch," Suleiman said. "He said he was getting paid by white men. I could make money that way, too," he added, pointing at Starflex.

Agyemam said students who should be in classes can be found chatting with foreigners in internet cafes, hoping to extort cash.

In July, the government launched a national school programme to educate students about social media use and cyber risks.

Earlier this year Ghana and Nigeria pledged to ramp up efforts in tackling transborder crime, especially cybercrimes such as online scams.

Both countries have cyber laws and regularly investigate offences but prosecutions are rare, said forensic and internet litigation expert Mike Roberts, who founded Rexxfield, a firm specializing in cybercrime investigations.

"The biggest disincentive to fraud is justice. If you feel you're not going to get caught defrauding others, you won't stop," Roberts said.

SCAM TACTICS

In 2022 the Cyber Security Authority said identity theft accounted for most reported cases of online fraud, attributing the trend to the ease of creating social media accounts.

The agency did not respond to a request for comment.

Sean Gallagher, a researcher at Sophos X-Ops, a British cybersecurity firm, said West African criminals are borrowing techniques from Chinese romance scams, including using crypto accounts to send money.

"There's a marketplace to purchase hacked Facebook and Twitter accounts, and you can buy these with crypto or cash. Then some people create a full persona using clip art or photos from other social media accounts," Gallagher explained.

"Then people are paid to generate the content for that profile. And you get to the 15 and 16-year-olds in West Africa doing the keyboard work and pretending to be this person. It's an industrial-level operation," he added.

Roberts said conmen are becoming more brazen, teaching victims to open crypto accounts to bypass scrutiny from banking institutions.

Single mother-of one Tina, who owns a medical billing company in New York state, said she met a gemmologist who called himself Ray Dixon on Tinder in 2019.

Over two years, her online boyfriend swindled her of $200,000, claiming he needed money for plane tickets, rent and upkeep, among other reasons.

"I borrowed from friends, my bank, and I only stopped sending money when I had nothing left," Tina, 57, said in a video interview.

Frequent requests for money prompted her to search for his name online. "It didn't come up at first, but I later found it on a Turkish dating site," Tina said, adding that when she confronted him, he denied faking his identity.

Tina said she contacted Roberts - whose company works with law enforcement and victims to investigate and trace crypto scams to help her recover her money.

Roberts said his team of investigators tracked Tina's scammers to criminal networks in Ghana.

When he thinks of women like Tina, Suleiman says he hates himself.

He has decided to quit scamming within a year, and is putting aside $200 monthly to pay his way through college.

"I have no option for now. I have to care for my sick dad and help my mum," he said.