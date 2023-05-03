    বাংলা

    At least 55 killed in heavy rains in Rwanda: official

    Heavy rains triggered flooding in western Rwanda, with many others wounded and trapped in their houses, an official says

    Reuters
    Published : 3 May 2023, 06:21 AM
    Updated : 3 May 2023, 06:21 AM

    Around 55 people have been killed in western Rwanda after heavy rains triggered flooding, with others wounded and trapped in their houses, a senior government official said on Wednesday.

    "It rained heavily all night, causing immense suffering in the districts of Ngororero, Rubavu, Nyabihu, Rutsiro, and Karongi," Habitegeko François, Governor of the Western Province, told Reuters.

    "We have lost many lives and families. Around 55 people have died, not to mention the wounded and those trapped under their houses. We are trying to rescue as many people as possible."

    The state-run Rwanda Broadcasting Agency posted a video clip on its Twitter account showing muddy water running along a road and houses the fast-moving water had destroyed.

