Financial crime watchdog adds South Africa, Nigeria to 'grey list'

International financial crime watchdog the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) said on Friday it was adding South Africa and Nigeria to its so-called "grey list" of countries under special scrutiny to implement standards to prevent money laundering and terrorism financing.

The FATF is an inter-governmental organisation that underpins the fight against money laundering and terrorism financing by setting global standards and checking if countries respect them.

Paris-based FATF said the two countries were added to its list following a review.

Being added to the grey list is a reputational setback for the South African government, which has been trying to address shortcomings identified by the FATF.