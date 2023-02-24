    বাংলা

    Financial crime watchdog adds South Africa, Nigeria to 'grey list'

    Paris-based FATF says the two countries are added to its list under special scrutiny to implement standards to prevent money laundering and terrorism financing

    Reuters
    Published : 24 Feb 2023, 12:14 PM
    Updated : 24 Feb 2023, 12:14 PM

    International financial crime watchdog the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) said on Friday it was adding South Africa and Nigeria to its so-called "grey list" of countries under special scrutiny to implement standards to prevent money laundering and terrorism financing.

    The FATF is an inter-governmental organisation that underpins the fight against money laundering and terrorism financing by setting global standards and checking if countries respect them.

    Paris-based FATF said the two countries were added to its list following a review.

    Being added to the grey list is a reputational setback for the South African government, which has been trying to address shortcomings identified by the FATF.

    Analysts say it could also mean South African clients at international financial institutions will be subject to enhanced due diligence checks. It could also complicate South African attempts to access funding and support from multilateral development institutions and official lenders.

    South Africa's National Treasury did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

    The watchdog said in a statement that both South Africa and Nigeria have made high-level political commitments to work with the FATF to address the concerns.

    The watchdog said it places a country on its "grey list" under increased monitoring when the country has "committed to resolving swiftly the identified strategic deficiencies within the agreed timeframe."

    RELATED STORIES
    A woman gets herself registered during the INEC voters registration exercise at the Area 10 centre in Abuja, Nigeria Jun 23, 2022.
    ID of 93m Nigerians at risk in landmark election
    To tackle electoral fraud, Nigeria will for the first time deploy facial and fingerprint technology in nationwide polls - but at what cost for voter privacy?
    French soldiers patrol in armoured vehicles during the regional anti-insurgent Operation Barkhane in Tassiga, Mali, Oct 16, 2017.
    Gunmen kill 12 civilians in Mali village
    The attack took place in a village in the Bankass Circle, in the country's Mopti region, said the mayor of the nearby town
    Residents attend a rally by Ethiopia's newly elected prime minister Abiy Ahmed during his visit Ambo in the Oromiya region, Ethiopia Apr 11, 2018
    Ethiopia commission accuses Oromiya rebels of killing 50 people
    The killings on Feb 2 mainly targeted internally displaced persons from the Amhara ethnic group in the town of Ano
    People queue to withdraw cash from an automated teller machine (ATM) at a bank, ahead of presidential elections, in Zamfara, Nigeria Feb 8, 2023.
    Nigeria's Buhari grants 60-day extension to turn in old banknotes
    But the new notes have been in short supply, leading to long queues and chaotic scenes at banks across the country

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher