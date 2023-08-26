Niger junta expels French ambassador

Niger's junta, which seized power in a coup on Jul 26, said on Friday it had ordered French ambassador Sylvain Itte to leave the country within 48 hours, as relations between the West African country and its former colonial ruler deteriorated further.

Like recent coups in neighbouring Burkina Faso and Mali, the military takeover in Niger came amid a growing wave of anti-French sentiment, with some locals accusing the European country of interfering in their affairs.

In a statement, the junta-appointed foreign ministry said the decision to expel the ambassador was a response to actions taken by the French government that were "contrary to the interests of Niger."

It said these included the envoy's refusal to respond to an invitation to meet Niger's new foreign minister.

The French foreign ministry did not immediately reply to a request for comment.