With Gabon, Africa's coup wave shows little sign of stopping

In an ornate chair, surrounded by expensive furniture and artefacts, Gabon's ousted President Ali Bongo pleaded in a video on Wednesday for allies to "make noise" after a military takeover that threatens to end his family's nearly 60 years in power.

Noise may be all he gets.

If successful, Wednesday's coup in Gabon would be the eighth in West and Central Africa in three years. The other seven have one thing in common: none have succumbed to international efforts to overturn them.

Widespread condemnation, or the threat of military intervention, have done little to unseat coup leaders in Mali, Burkina Faso, Guinea, Niger and Chad since 2020. Sanctions on some of those countries have hit ordinary citizens and appear to have only hardened resistance to outside interference and bolstered popular support for the various juntas.

With world powers short of new ideas, and with Gabon's government already dissolved and its borders shut, security analysts see little chance that Bongo's pleas will come to anything. That, they say, might embolden other would-be military putschists in the region.