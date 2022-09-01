Rich nations to fund 80% of S Africa's climate plan with loans, some hard to unlock

If successful, it could be a model for other coal-dependent emerging economies in the global fight against climate change.

South Africa requested mainly grants, but international partners are instead mostly offering loans at below market rates. Only less than a fifth would be handouts, usually for technical support, the person familiar with the matter said.

The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the discussions were confidential ahead of a November deadline to close the deal, said South Africa's status as middle income country limited its access to grants, noting that lending rates have yet to be decided.

The 80% figure, which may still change as talks continue, has not been reported, but there had been reports about international partners willing to offer mostly loans to South Africa.

Financial guarantees for private investors willing to back agreed projects, are also part of the offer.

The European Commission and the British government, among the main architects of the scheme, did not comment on the matter.

PROCUREMENT HURDLE

It also may be hard to free up funds from multilateral institutions included in the pledge owing to South Africa's procurement rules, which protect local firms and workers, the source said.

That raises concerns about $1 billion commitment from the European Investment Bank (EIB), the EU's financial arm.

The EIB can fund projects only with limited preference for local content in tenders, likely putting it at odds with South Africa's rules, the person said.