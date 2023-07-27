Tunisia recovers 901 bodies of drowned migrants off its coast this year

The Tunisian coast guard recovered 901 bodies of drowned migrants off its coast from Jan 1 to Jul 20 this year, the country's interior minister, Kamel Feki, said on Wednesday, marking an unprecedented number of victims off the country's coasts.

The North African country is facing a record wave of migration this year and frequent catastrophes of the sinking of boats of migrants from sub-Saharan Africa heading to Italian coasts.