In world of competing conflicts, Sudan struggles for attention

In a world of competing conflicts, Sudan ranks low when it comes to getting the outside help its population so badly needs.

Three months into factional fighting that has upended life - shutting hospitals and schools, emptying shelves and banks - foreign donors have coughed up only half the funds Khartoum called for to weather the crisis.

Aid workers say daily life is getting worse - and deteriorating fast - as international attention wanes now that its embassies have emptied.

Left behind, they say, is a nation in tatters:

One in two Sudanese now depends on some form of aid.

Three million of its people are on the march.

Thousands are dead; the living are traumatised - with the weakest stuck at home without food, electricity or water.

As agencies increasingly focus on crises nearer home - be it war in Ukraine or a squeeze on aid budgets - many aid workers in the east African nation fear Khartoum has been forgotten.

Between 2021 and 2022, Africa's humanitarian needs rose by nearly 13%. But leading donors, including Canada, Sweden, Japan, Norway, and the Netherlands, all scaled back funding for the continent, United Nations data showed.

"Of course there are competing crises across the world, but Sudan is once again being overlooked by the international community," said one aid worker with a charity that provides healthcare and who did not want to be named.

"We need funding, we need security, we need the international community to intervene so that we can secure some kind of peace."

Conflict between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) erupted on April 15 and has uprooted nearly 3 million people, including 700,000 who have fled into bordering countries, says the United Nations.

Scores of aid agencies are struggling to respond to what is a deepening humanitarian crisis that has left 25 million people - roughly half Sudan's population - in need of assistance.

Amid the relentless air strikes, artillery and gun fire, millions of people - including the elderly and disabled - are stranded at home, unable to move about freely in search of safety, food, water or medicine.

While aid agencies are stepping up their response - distributing food, operating on the wounded and evacuating the vulnerable - they face a barrage of challenges.

Missions to rescue war-hit civilians are fraught with risk, visa applications for outside experts mired in bureaucracy. And the funds pledged fall woefully short, the aid agencies say.