Death toll from Kenyan doomsday cult crosses 300

The death toll from a Kenyan starvation cult crossed 300 on Tuesday after authorities exhumed more bodies in a forest, in one of the worst cult-related tragedies in recent history.

Authorities say the dead were members of the Good News International Church, led by Paul Mackenzie, who is accused of ordering his followers to starve themselves and their children to death so they could go to heaven before the end of the world.

A total of 303 people have now died after 19 bodies were exhumed from mass graves in Shakahola forest in the country's southeast. More than 600 people are still reported missing, regional official Rhoda Onyancha said.