What are Johannesburg’s 'hijacked buildings' and why do people live there?

More than 70 people were killed overnight when fire raged through a five-storey Johannesburg apartment block that may have been rented out illegally, known as a "hijacked building":

WHAT ARE HIJACKED BUILDINGS AND WHEN DID THE ISSUE BEGIN?

Since the end of apartheid in 1994, a housing crisis in South Africa's largest city of Johannesburg, in Gauteng province, has grown worse, as big businesses moved out of the inner city into affluent suburbs.

Criminal syndicates in the 1990s and 2000s started "hijacking" buildings that were left empty and renting them out illegally. They quickly became dilapidated centres of drugs crime and other lawlessness.

In some instances, the syndicates occupied buildings with fraudulent title deeds, said Angela Rivers, general manager at Johannesburg Property Owners and Managers Association.

People living there were convinced of the criminals' ownership and either paid rent or were pushed out, Rivers said.