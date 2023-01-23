Prominent Cameroon journalist found dead after abduction

The mutilated body of a prominent Cameroonian journalist was found on Sunday near the capital Yaounde five days after he was abducted by unidentified assailants, the press union and a colleague said on Sunday.

Media advocates described Martinez Zogo's disappearance and death as a further sign of the perils of reporting in the African country.

Zogo, the director of private radio station Amplitude FM, was kidnapped on Jan 17 by unknown assailants after trying to enter a police station to escape his attackers, media watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said.

Zogo had recently been talking on air about a case of alleged embezzlement involving a media outlet with government connections, RSF said.