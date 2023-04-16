    বাংলা

    UN condemns killing of 3 World Food Programme staff in Sudan

    The three WFP employees were killed in clashes in Kabkabiya in North Darfur

    Reuters
    Published : 16 April 2023, 01:36 PM
    Updated : 16 April 2023, 01:36 PM

    The United Nations condemned the killing of three World Food Programme employees amid fighting in Sudan on Saturday, saying the three died while carrying out their duties.

    Volker Perthes, the head of the United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission (UNITAMS) said on Sunday that the three WFP employees were killed in clashes in Kabkabiya in North Darfur a day earlier.

    "I also am extremely appalled by reports of projectiles hitting UN and other humanitarian premises, as well as reports of looting of UN and other humanitarian premises in several locations in Darfur," Perthes, who is also the special envoy for the UN secretary general for Sudan, added in his statement.

    RELATED STORIES
    Protesters stand amidst the smoke from burning tyres during a rally marking the anniversary of the April uprising, in Khartoum, Sudan Apr 6, 2023.
    Sudan paramilitaries clash with army
    With conflicting versions of events given by the two sides, the situation on the ground is unclear
    Saudi Arabian Airlines plane, is seen at the airport of the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, August 9, 2021. Picture taken through a window. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
    Plane came under fire at Khartoum airport: Saudi airline
    Clashes between Sudan's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces erupted with gunfire heard in several parts of the capital Khartoum
    Smoke rises in Omdurman, near Halfaya Bridge, during clashes between the Paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the army as seen from Khartoum North, Sudan April 15, 2023.
    Sudan in chaos as military rivals face off in power struggle
    The military and RSF, which experts say is 100,000 strong, have been competing for power as political factions negotiate forming a transitional government after a 2021 military coup
    People who fled fighting in South Sudan are seen walking at sunset on arrival at Bidi Bidi refugee’s resettlement camp near the border with South Sudan, in Yumbe district, northern Uganda Dec 7, 2016.
    Aid shortage leaves refugees in Uganda reliant on kitchen gardens
    A 50% shortfall in funds this year has forced the WFP to cut off the food supply for hundreds of thousands of refugees in Uganda, which hosts more than any other country in Africa

    Opinion

    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain
    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury
    The light of Easter
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Global diesel prices fall as economic slowdown intensifies
    John Kemp