Congolese government ups toll in massacre to 272 civilians

Democratic Republic of Congo's government on Monday said 272 civilians were killed in a massacre in the eastern town of Kishishe last week, raising the death toll from a previous estimate of 50.

The government blamed the killings on the M23 rebel group, which has denied responsibility. It also said the rebels were backed by members of the Rwandan army, a frequent accusation by the Congolese government which Rwanda has consistently denied.

Rwandan authorities could not be reached for comment.

Congo's army and the M23, a Tutsi-led militia, have been locked in fighting for months in the country's east.