Six dead, 64 missing after boat sinks in Congo's Lake Kivu

Six people were killed and 64 others were missing after a boat capsized in Democratic Republic of Congo's Lake Kivu early on Monday, local authorities said.

Mustapha Mamboleo, a local official at Idjwi island in the lake, said 150 passengers were aboard the motorised boat traveling from Mugote village on Idjwi island to the eastern city of Goma and 80 of them survived.

Mathieu Alimasi Malumbi, the transport minister for South Kivu province, confirmed the incident.