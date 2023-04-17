Forty dead in attack on army and volunteers in north Burkina Faso

Unidentified assailants killed 40 people and wounded 33 others in an attack on the army and volunteer defence forces in northern Burkina Faso, the government said in a statement on Sunday.

The attack took place on Saturday in the village of Aorema near the town of in the North Region, not far from the border with Mali, an area overrun by Islamist groups linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State that have carried out repeated attacks for years.

It is not clear which group carried out the attack. It comes nine days after gunmen killed 44 people in the villages of Kourakou and Tondobi in the north of the West African country.