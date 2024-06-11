Home +
June 11, 2024

Search continues for missing aircraft carrying Malawi vice president

Saulos Klaus Chilima was aboard a military aircraft with nine others that left the capital Lilongwe before going off the radar

Aircraft carrying Malawi’s vice president goes missing
FILE PHOTO: Malawi's Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima arrives at a polling station in Lilongwe, Malawi, May 21, 2019 in this still image obtained from REUTERS TV video. REUTERS TV/Eldson Chagara/via REUTERS

Reuters

Published : 11 Jun 2024, 08:50 AM

Updated : 11 Jun 2024, 08:50 AM

