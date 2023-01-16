Senegal road accident kills 19, wounds 24

Nineteen people were killed and 24 wounded in a road accident in Senegal early on Monday, President Macky Sall said, the second major crash this month highlighting poor driving conditions in the West African country.

The accident took place between the northern towns of Saint-Louis and Louga, Sall said on Twitter without providing further detail.

It followed a crash that killed 40 people and wounded about 80 near the southeastern town of Kaffrine on Jan 8, one of the deadliest in Senegal's recent memory.