    At least six killed in passenger bus explosion in Somalia

    12 people were injured in the explosion

    Reuters
    Published : 9 August 2023, 10:25 AM
    Updated : 9 August 2023, 10:25 AM

     At least six people were killed in an explosion targeting a passenger bus travelling in a region outside Somalia's capital on Wednesday, the state news agency said.

    Somali News Agency, citing the Mohamed Ibrahim, the governor of Lower Shabelle region, said the attack happened on a road between Qoryoley and Marka districts and another 12 people had been injured.

    The news agency said on its account on X, formerly known as Twitter, that Ibrahim had said a terrorist attack had caused the explosion.

