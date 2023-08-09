At least six killed in passenger bus explosion in Somalia

Much of Russian military activity focused on air attacks that damaged grain infrastructure in Ukraine's Danube port of Izmail
At least six people were killed in an explosion targeting a passenger bus travelling in a region outside Somalia's capital on Wednesday, the state news agency said.
Somali News Agency, citing the Mohamed Ibrahim, the governor of Lower Shabelle region, said the attack happened on a road between Qoryoley and Marka districts and another 12 people had been injured.
The news agency said on its account on X, formerly known as Twitter, that Ibrahim had said a terrorist attack had caused the explosion.