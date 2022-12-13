Floods kill at least 50 people in Congolese capital: police chief

At least 50 people have been killed in the Congolese capital Kinshasa after heavy rains unleashed floods and caused landslides, the city's police chief Sylvano Kasongo said on Tuesday.

Images shared online, which could not be immediately verified, showed entire neighbourhoods flooded with muddy water and tarmac roads ripped apart by sinkholes.

"We are already at around fifty deaths and that is not yet final," Kasongo said.