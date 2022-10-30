    বাংলা

    Overcrowded stadium crush kills 11 people in Congolese capital

    The capital's Stadium of Martyrs was packed over its capacity of 80,000 and some of the crowd ended up forcing their way into the VIP and reserved sections

    Reuters
    Published : 30 Oct 2022, 01:14 PM
    Updated : 30 Oct 2022, 01:14 PM

    Eleven people were killed on Saturday, including two police officers, in a crush at an overcrowded stadium concert in Kinshasa headlined by Congolese singer Fally Ipupa, the interior minister said.

    The capital's Stadium of Martyrs was packed over its capacity of 80,000 and some of the crowd ended up forcing their way into the VIP and reserved sections, reporters at the concert said.

    Police have recorded "11 deaths including 10 as a result of suffocation and the crush, and 7 hospitalisations," said Minister Daniel Aselo Okito in a statement.

    Security forces had earlier fired tear gas in an effort to disperse violent crowds in the streets outside the stadium where many had gathered ahead of the concert by Kinshasa-born Ipupa, who has won acclaim in Democratic Republic of Congo, Europe and elsewhere.

    The eventual number of attendees inside the stadium vastly exceeded the number state and private security personnel present could control.

    In 2020, French police evacuated the Gare de Lyon railway station in Paris after people started fires nearby in unrest ahead of a planned Ipupa concert.

    RELATED STORIES
    A general view shows the scene of an explosion near the education ministry building along K5 street in Mogadishu, Somalia, Oct 29, 2022.
    At least 100 killed in Somalia car bomb blasts
    As many as 300 people have been injured in two car bombs that exploded outside the education ministry in Somalia's capital Mogadishu
    A view shows smoke rising following a car bomb explosion at Somalia's education ministry in Mogadishu, Somalia Oct 29, 2022, in this picture obtained from social media.
    Car bombs leave scores of casualties in Somalia
    The Islamist group al-Shabaab carried out the attack, which had targeted the education ministry in the capital, authorities said
    At least 11 die in Uganda blind school fire
    At least 11 die in Uganda blind school fire
    The blaze at the Salaama School for the Blind in Mukono leaves six others in a critical condition
    Police and military officials comb the scene of an al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab group militant attack, in Mogadishu, Somalia Aug 21, 2022. REUTERS/File
    9 dead in Somalia car bomb, shooting
    Militant group al Shabaab said they were behind the attack and had targeted Jubbaland region's administrators who work from the hotel

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher