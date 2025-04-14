Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

April 14, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Sudan's RSF claims control of major Darfur camp, civilians flee

The fighting has centred around the Zamzam camp, which, along with the nearby Abu Shouk camp, hosts some 700,000 people displaced by Sudan's war

Sudan's RSF claims control of major Darfur camp
A displaced Sudanese woman rests inside a shelter at Zamzam camp, in North Darfur, Sudan, August 1, 2024. REUTERS

Reuters

Published : 14 Apr 2025, 08:26 AM

Updated : 14 Apr 2025, 08:26 AM

Related Stories
Hamas releases video of Israeli-American hostage held in Gaza
Hamas releases video of Israeli-American hostage held in Gaza
‘Time to put up or shut up’ on Ukraine talks: Trump
‘Time to put up or shut up’ on Ukraine talks: Trump
Israeli missiles strike Gaza hospital
Israeli missiles strike Gaza hospital
Iran, US hold 'productive' talks in Oman
Iran, US hold 'productive' talks in Oman
Read More
Peruvian Nobel Prize winner writer Mario Vargas Llosa dies
Peruvian Nobel Prize winner writer Mario Vargas Llosa dies
A musical welcome for 1432
A musical welcome for 1432
Instant results not possible on Ukraine progress: Kremlin
Instant results not possible on Ukraine progress: Kremlin
Chinese chips will face national security probe: Trump
Chinese chips will face national security probe: Trump
Read More
Opinion

Towheed Feroze

Eid movies divide masala bonanza, the intellectual treat!
Eid movies divide masala bonanza, the intellectual treat!

Dr Asaduzzaman Khan

On World Day for Physical Activity, stop sitting around
On World Day for Physical Activity, stop sitting around

Tracey Ann Jacobson

The United States cracks down on illegal immigration
The United States cracks down on illegal immigration

Towheed Feroze

One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!
One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!
Read More