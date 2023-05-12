UN refugee agency: 200,000 have fled Sudan

Some 200,000 people have fled from Sudan to neighbouring countries since violence erupted last month, a spokesperson for the UN refugee agency said on Friday, including many malnourished children arriving in Chad.

Some 60,000 have arrived through the desert to Chad, including about 30,000 in the past few days, UN refugee agency (UNHCR) spokesperson Olga Sarrado told a Geneva press briefing. Nearly 90% of the new arrivals are women and children, she said, and one fifth of the young children are malnourished.

"UNHCR calls for immediate financial support for all actors involved in the response to avoid a humanitarian catastrophe, prevent tensions over strained resources and support those forcibly in a dignified manner," she said.