Storm Freddy kills more than 100 on return to Mozambique, Malawi

The injuries were from falling trees, landslides and flash floods, she said. "A lot of (houses) are mud houses with tin roofs, so the roofs fall on people's heads."

Police spokesperson Peter Kalaya said that rescue teams had been looking for people in Chilobwe and Ndirande, two of the worst-affected townships in Blantyre, the country's second-largest city, where it was still raining on Monday and many residents were without power.

"Some missing people are feared buried in rubble," Kalaya said.

CRITICAL SITUATION

Malawi's national electricity company EGENCO said that power generation capacity was unstable and that it had experienced total system shutdown twice on Monday. It has shut down all major hydro power stations to protect them from damage, it said.

At least ten people died in Mozambique's Zambezia province, a provincial delegate from the National Institute of Disaster Risk Management, Nelson Ludovico, said on public broadcaster Radio Mozambique, adding that the figures were still provisional.

"The situation is critical in Zambezia province. We can't advance with an accurate picture of the scale of damage because there's no communications with all the regions," Health Minister Armindo Tiago said on public radio.

Guy Taylor, chief of advocacy, communications and partnerships for UN children's agency UNICEF in Mozambique, said from Quelimane that humanitarian agencies there did not have the capacity to deal with a disaster of this size.

"We saw a lot of destroyed buildings and clinics. People's homes had their roofs torn off by the wind. Even before the cyclone hit we saw localised flooding," he said.

The wind had died down on Monday but there was still a lot of flooding that had destroyed crops and created a risk of waterborne diseases, he said.

Mozambique has seen more than a year's worth of rainfall in the past four weeks.

Malawi has been battling the deadliest cholera outbreak in its history, and UN agencies have warned the situation could now get worse.

Scientists say fossil fuel-driven climate change is making tropical storms stronger, as oceans absorb heat from greenhouse gas emissions and when warm seawater evaporates heat energy is transferred to the atmosphere.