Somalia says co-founder of militant group al Shabaab killed

Somalia's government said one of the co-founders of Islamist militant group al Shabaab had been killed in a joint operation with international partners over the weekend, while the insurgents claimed responsibility for a new attack on Monday.

Somali security forces have touted gains made in recent weeks against the al Qaeda-linked group while fighting alongside local self-defence groups.

But al Shabaab has continued to conduct deadly raids, including two last Friday that killed at least 16 people and another on Monday that police said killed at least five.