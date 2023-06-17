    বাংলা

    Ugandan forces pursuing school attackers to rescue those abducted

    Militants linked to Islamic State killed 25 people in the attack at a school in the country's west

    Published : 17 June 2023, 08:01 AM
    Updated : 17 June 2023, 08:01 AM

    Ugandan defence forces are pursuing the attackers of a school in the country's west with the aim of rescuing those they abducted, its spokesperson said on Saturday.

    Militants linked to Islamic State killed 25 people in the attack late on Friday near the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ugandan police said earlier.

    "Our forces are pursuing the enemy to rescue those abducted and destroy this group," defence spokesperson Felix Kulayigye said on Twitter.

