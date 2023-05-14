Kenya doomsday cult death toll climbs to 201: official

Searchers for survivors and victims of a doomsday cult in Kenya's Shakahola forest discovered 22 more bodies on Saturday, according to a regional governmental official.

The discoveries bring the death toll of one of the country's worst tragedies to 201.

"Our forensic team was able to exhume 22 bodies today but we have not reported any rescue," Rhodah Onyancha, a regional commissioner, told journalists in the Shakahola forest in the country's southwest where the search is continuing.

She said one more suspect had also been arrested, bringing the total number of those detained over the deaths to 26.