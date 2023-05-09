Sudan faces displacement crisis as truce talks yield no progress

Residents of Sudan's capital reported air strikes overnight and sporadic gun battles on Tuesday morning amid what they call a surge in looting, with no sign of progress in ceasefire talks taking place in Saudi Arabia.

The violence has accelerated a wave of people fleeing their homes, with the number of people internally displaced inside Sudan more than doubling in a week to more than 700,000 the UN's migration agency said.

"The biggest danger is the spread of robbery and looting and the total absence of the police and the law," said Ahmed Saleh, 45, from Khartoum's adjoining sister city of Bahri. Homes, shops and warehouses have all been targeted, residents said.

The eruption of conflict between Sudan's army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary risks a prolonged war that could draw in outside powers and unleash a new humanitarian crisis across the region.