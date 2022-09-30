Heavy gunfire in Burkina Faso capital, soldiers on streets

It was not clear yet if this was a coup attempt but it bore the hallmarks of other power grabs that have swept across West and Central Africa over the past two years.

A military junta led by Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba took power Burkina Faso in a coup on Jan 24.

That takeover was largely celebrated by civilians fed up with former President Roch Kabore's civilian government that was unable to rein in Islamist militants who have killed thousands of civilians in recent years and taken over large parts of the north and east.

In his first statement after the January coup, Damiba, often seen in public in military fatigues and aviator sunglasses, pledged to restore security.

But attacks in the impoverished West African country have worsened and the army is in disarray. The rank and file, which gave Damiba their support in January, have grown frustrated at the lack of progress, security sources say.