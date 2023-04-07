Russia says seven civilians killed in Ukraine shelling attacks

Authorities in Russian-controlled areas of eastern Ukraine said a total of seven civilians were killed on Thursday in two separate Ukrainian artillery strikes, Russian news agencies said.

Four civilians died in Donetsk when shells hit a car park, and another six people were injured, Tass said. RIA later said three people died in blasts at a bus stop in Lysychansk, some 120 km (75 miles) to the northeast of Donetsk.

Reuters was unable to independently verify the reports. Ukrainian defence officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.